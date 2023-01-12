Feds: Hassan Chokr tried to buy guns for 'God's wrath' after threatening preschoolers, parents at synagogue

article

A man accused of threatening preschoolers and parents outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue last month allegedly tried to purchase several guns later that day, according to a federal court filing.

Hassan Chokr, 35, is accused of hurling antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children, and security at Temple Beth El on Dec. 2, 2022. Authorities say he yelled, "You all are going to die!" "you're going to pay!" and "f--- you Israel."

After spending the morning at the school, authorities say he tried to buy an AR15 assault rifle, shotgun, and a semi-automatic handgun at a Dearborn gun store that afternoon. He allegedly said the weapons were for "God's wrath," a witness in the store told authorities.

However, Chokr could not buy the guns because he lied when answering several questions on a purchase eligibility form, authorities say.

(Photos: DOJ)

Because Chokr tried to purchase weapons and allegedly lied on paperwork, the Department of Justice is requesting that a detention hearing be held.

Last week, an Oakland County judge ordered Chokr to trial.

"There's nothing random about this," Judge Kimberly Small said. "From the very beginning of this event on Dec 2, 2022, the defendant's words, actions, the time he arrived - as parents were bringing their kids to religious school - was specifically intended to intimidate and harass the members of the Jewish community."

Judge Small explained the law of the First Amendment before issuing her ruling and said that it places limits to which ‘states may punish or criminalize’ the use of words or language. That includes expressions or ideas that most would find offensive.

"The right to speak freely is not absolute," she said.