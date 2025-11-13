Feds indict three Dearborn men in alleged Halloween terror plot

The Brief Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud, and Ayob Nasser have been indicted in a terror plot. The Dearborn men were named in a two-count indictment handed up by a federal grand jury after allegedly conspiring with a terrorist group. In total, eight individuals have been charged in the plot.



Three Dearborn men have been indicted in connection with an alleged terror plot on Halloween weekend, according to court records from the U.S. District in Michigan.

Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud, and Ayob Nasser were all named in a federal indictment alleging they conspired to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization.

The trio is accused of coordinating with ISIS to plan a series of attacks that ranged from clubs in Ferndale in Oakland County to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio.

The latest:

The men are accused of two violations: conspiracy to provide material support for a terrorist organization and conspiracy to receive and transfer firearms ammunition for the purpose of committing an act of terrorism.

The indictment comes from a federal grand jury that handed down the two charges on Wednesday.

Both Ali and Mahmoud, 20, were arrested on Oct. 31, while Nasser was taken into custody and charged a week later. Arrests in the probe have climbed to eight people, with the FBI arresting suspects in Michigan, New Jersey, and Washington.

The backstory:

The initial arrests followed a busy morning in Metro Detroit on Oct. 31 when agents raided two homes in Dearborn and a storage facility in Inkster.

Firearms, body armor, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and various weapon attachments were seized during the operation.

The initial complaint detailing the group's coordination included communicating with others over an encrypted chat, scouting out potential locations, and stockpiling weapons.

The federal complaint also detailed multiple visits to shooting ranges where the defendants practiced with the newly-purchased weapons.

