Feds: Metro Detroit Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse owner used and housed undocumented workers

The Brief A Troy man has been indicted for harboring and exploiting undocumented workers. Yong Ni, 52, of Troy, is the owner of two local Kyoto Japanese Steakhouses. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.



The owner and operator of two Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse restaurants in Royal Oak and Shelby Township was indicted, announced the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

The backstory:

Yong NI is facing charges of conspiracy, harboring illegals for commercial advantage and private financial gain, and fraud and misuse of immigration documents.

NI, 52, of Troy, was in federal court last Thursday for his initial appearance on the charges.

NI faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.

According to a federal forfeiture complaint, which is used to seize property allegedly used in a crime, Ni has been on the radar of authorities since 2024.

He is accused of providing the undocumented workers with sparsely furnished places to live and transportation to his two restaurants.

Ni had been previously warned about the status of his employees, but allegedly continued to employ people not authorized to work in the U.S.

Three separate search warrants at residences in Shelby Township and Royal Oak, Michigan, owned by NI personally or through the Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse corporation, revealed twenty-eight individuals living at the homes, seventeen of whom were identified as illegally present in the United States without employment authorization.

Evidence obtained during the course of the investigation showed that the illegal aliens were hired by Ni to work at his restaurants located in Shelby Township and Royal Oak.

Related: Metro Detroit restaurant owner accused of keeping undocumented workers in 'substandard living conditions'

The illegal aliens resided at NI’s Shelby Township and Royal Oak homes and were transported to and from the restaurant for work.

Further investigation showed that NI directed illegal aliens without valid documents to other employees to obtain fraudulent permanent resident cards and social security cards.

NI has also been charged with possession of a lawful permanent resident card obtained by fraud or false statements.

NI obtained a visa to the United States and his permanent residency by failing to disclose a prior exclusion order from 1995 where he attempted to enter the United States with a fraudulent United States passport.

"We will investigate and prosecute employers who harbor illegal aliens. These criminal employers profit from lawbreaking. And they do it at the expense of the American worker," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.

"This case demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enforcing immigration laws and protecting the integrity of our communities," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure those who exploit vulnerable individuals for personal gain are held accountable."

In March 2025, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) requested a list of all employees at Kyoto in Royal Oak, along with documents showing their eligibility to work in the country.

According to documents, employees who were seen living at Ni's home had allegedly fraudulently obtained Lawful Permanent Resident cards and Social Security numbers.

While talking to the people arrested, authorities learned that Ni provided them free housing in exchange for working at his restaurants. He also allegedly arranged for family members or close friends to transport the workers to and from the restaurants.