Feedback sought on proposed Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti bus changes

Public transit changes are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Ypsilanti Township, and public input is requested ahead of the implementation.

Proposed changes include extended service hours, more frequent trips, and expanded late-night and holiday service. These changes are the result of a 5-year, 2.38 mil property tax mileage approved by voters in 2022.

According to the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA), which operates TheRide, the current plan is to extend service times for more than two dozen fixed routes. This includes changing earlier rides on both weekends and weekdays.

Extended hours and bus frequency

Under the proposal, weekday hours would be 6 a.m. to midnight for routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 62, 66, and 68.

On Saturdays, hours would be 7 a.m. to 11:50 p.m., and Sunday hours would be 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The frequency of buses on those routes would also be altered on weekends, with buses running every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Buses would run every 60 minutes after 6 p.m. both weekend days.

Route changes

Changes to four routes are included in the plan.

Times on Route 4, Washtenaw Avenue, would be adjusted based on traffic congestion.

Route 6, Ellsworth Road, would be split into two branches and have times adjusted.

Routing on 24, Eisenhower–Golfside, would be shortened to the segment between the Cranbrook Tower area, Briarwood Mall, Washtenaw Community College, and St. Joseph’s Hospital area.

Also, the segment between Briarwood Mall and the Blake Transit Center will be replaced by Route 6B, with transfers available at Briarwood Mall.

On Route 43, E. Michigan Avenue, the direction of the one-way loop on the eastern end of the route would reverse to run counter-clockwise. According to the AAATA, this will allow for the installation of more amenities at bus stops, such as benches.

Late-night service expansion

Additionally, the FlexRide late night and holiday service would be extended to include all of Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township, north of Textile Road, to match the fixed-route bus service area.

Currently, only part of Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township are included in the service area.

More vehicles would also be added during these times to reduce wait times.

The plan is to implement these changes next August.

Also, the proposal includes adding a limited-stop express route linking Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti along Washtenaw Avenue as early as April 2024. That bus would run Monday through Friday.

Public comments about the proposed changes are being accepted until Nov. 23. This feedback will be used to make adjustments to the service proposals, and a finalized version of the plan will be released in the spring.

How to provide feedback

Feedback can be provided both virtually and in person.

Fill out this web form, email Planning@TheRide.org, or attend a virtual session. These sessions are scheduled for Nov. 8-9, while in-person sessions will be held 14-16. Find more information about the meetings here.

Thoughts can also be shared by calling 734-794-1882 or sending a letter:

AAATA

c/o August 2024 Proposed Millage Changes

2700 S. Industrial Hwy.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104