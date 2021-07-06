Female suspect wanted in shooting caught on video on Van Dyke in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department needs help identifying and finding a female suspect wanted in an east-side shooting on July 4..

The 23-year-old suspect shot another woman after an argument escalated in the 19000 block of Van Dyke. The armed woman can be seen on video pulling out a gun from inside a red sedan and firing it and wounding a 27-year-old victim.

The suspect entered into the passenger side of a red 2009 Dodge Avenger License Plate EKZ5378 with an unknown driver. The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Seven Mile.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches in height and 110 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion with multicolored dreads. Last seen wearing red shorts and a white tank top. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Advertisement

If anyone has seen this suspect or vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct PDU at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.