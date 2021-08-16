Fermenta celebrating anniversary with fundraiser at Ypsi's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

Fermenta is celebrating its anniversary this weekend with a fundraiser at Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee and Tap House.

The Women's Craft Collective that empowers and educates women in the craft beer, fermented beverage, and fermented food industries will bring members and non-members to Cultivate from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

The celebration will include raffle games, a 50/50 raffle, food trucks, and the opportunity to network. Cultivate also has beer on tap and in cans that can be purchased. Admission is free.

There will also be a guest speaker, Dr. Ebony Stone, who coaches and mentors women.