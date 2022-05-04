Ferndale man accused of kidnapping teen last year found dead in Oakland County Jail

article

A Ferndale man accused of kidnapping a teen girl last year was found dead in the Oakland County Jail on Monday.

Kahlil Floyd was in jail awaiting trial. He had a pretrial hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Read: Ferndale man charged with abducting, torturing teen

According to Undersheriff Curtis Childs, it is believed that Floyd died by suicide.

Floyd was facing numerous charges stemming from the Nov. 16 kidnapping including weapons charges, criminal sexual assault charges, and unlawful imprisonment charges.

A woman who authorities say aided and abetted Floyd, Jessica Quick, is expected to be sentenced next week.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

