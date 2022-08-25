Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her

article

A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan.

Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday that his wife had struck him in the face with the pan. Then later that day, Amalfi went to wife's residence a second time in Hazel Park and broke into her home.

Ferndale Community Engagement Officer Jillian Mahlmeister confirmed the details in Amalfi's case with FOX 2 Thursday, telling media that Amalfi had marks on his face when he called police. However, when officers investigated the assault they found "no evidence" of Amalfi's wife being at his residence during the alleged assault.

He later admitted to filing a false police report in an interview with investigators.

Prior to making the report, Amalfi went to his wife's home in Hazel Park around 4 a.m., pushed his way inside when she opened the door, and strangled her. The victim eventually escaped and Amalfi left.

Later that day around noon, he filed the false police report.

Then about three hours later, he returned to his wife's home and kicked in her door. He left soon after and Hazel Park police were called and got a description of the suspect.

They arrested him during a traffic stop near I-696.

Amalfi was arraigned on charges of home invasion, malicious destruction of property, and aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 12. His trial arraignment in the false police report is scheduled for Sept. 1.