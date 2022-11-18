Few details in mysterious discovery of skeleton in Southwest Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is trying to identify the skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area of Southwest Detroit in early November but they have very few details aside from the personal items the man was wearing.

According to Detroit Police, someone walking in through a wooded area near Dearborn and Harbaugh Streets on Nov. 4 found what looked like human bones. Police were called and confirmed that they were, in fact, the skeletal remains of a man.

Police have little evidence about who the man may be, aside from some jewelry the man was wearing and a bus pass.

Police told FOX 2 they believe the remains to be from a Black man between the age of 27 and 66 years old. The man likely stood between 5'11" TO 6'5" tall and had metal in his left fibula - the shinbone.

The man was wearing camo sweatpants that read Ecko Unltd, Adidas boxer briefs, white shirt, and brown work boots (size 13). He also had a green watch with a black rubber band and a silver ring with a hole in the side.

According to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), the man's remains weighed just 25 pounds.

No other details were available about the man.