Fiery crash in Warren leaves 1 person dead

One man is dead following a fiery crash in Warren early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Hoover near 13 Mile Road.

According to police, a driver in a Nissan Infiniti was travailing on Hoover when he struck a curb and lost control before hitting a tree. The car then caught on fire.

Firefighters put the fire out and transported the 25-year-old driver to a local hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe speed is a factor.

