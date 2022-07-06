Video shows stolen car hitting innocent driver head-on, igniting fiery crash in Ypsilanti

Video from a local store caught the moment a stolen vehicle collided with another car in Washtenaw County. When the crash happens, the SUV that had been fleeing police during a pursuit Tuesday burst into flames.

The aftermath showed the SUV rolled over with extreme fire damage to the front end. The fiery crash in Ypsilanti Township was the conclusion of an hours-long investigation that started following a home invasion.

Remarkably, there were no fatal injuries from the crash. A bystander reported suffering minor injuries while two of the people in the stolen SUV that were later arrested were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies were called the morning of July 5 to a house in Superior Township after the homeowner said she awoke to her belongings strewn across her front yard and her vehicle missing.

It happened around 7:35 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Washtenaw County said an innocent bystander suffered minor injuries in the crash. All three suspects fled on foot before two were picked up.

Around 2 p.m., deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in Ypsilanti Township and attempted a traffic stop. When the stolen vehicle fled, police pursued it from Washtenaw County to Wayne County before it returned to Ypsilanti Township.

The driver then lost control and crashed, flipping and catching fire.

The suspects that were arrested were both teenagers from Ypsilanti - ages 15 and 17.