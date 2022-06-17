Fight leads to shooting in parking lot of Troy apartment

At least two people were shot during a fight in the parking lot of a Troy apartment complex Thursday.

Police received a call at 9:52 p.m. about a shooting at The Gables of Troy.

When officers responded, they stopped a vehicle that was fleeing the complex. Police stopped the vehicle, and found two shooting victims inside. They were taken to a hospital, where they are listed as stable.

Police said it appears two groups of males were fighting when the shooting happened. A handgun was recovered, and police believe there is no threat to the public because it was an isolated incident.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-524-0777.