Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn.
Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more.
Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle ticket for the chance to win a 12-foot skeleton or 12-foot inferno pumpkin skeleton.
The event, hosted by the Motor City Haunt Club, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 in Dearborn.