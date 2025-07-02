Fire captain imposter case: Clinton Township man pleads no contest to all charges

article

A Clinton Township man accused of impersonating a firefighter has pleaded no contest to multiple counts in connection to that, as well as to weapons and ammunition charges.

The backstory:

Jason Edward Barnes pleaded no contest to all counts with a habitual second offense notice in Macomb County Circuit Court on June 27.

Investigators say Barnes claimed to be a first responder at the scene of a homicide October 19, 2023. A Clinton Township police officer was at the residence where the murder took place and Barnes offered assistance, leading to further investigation into Barnes.

In a second alleged instance, Barnes came to a fire investigation in firefighter gear with a badge and spoke with officers at the scene, on May 28.

It is alleged that on other occasions Barnes would impersonate firefighter and or EMS personnel at active crime scenes.

After the investigation, Barnes was charged in three separate cases:

• Three counts of impersonating a firefighter/emergency medical service, a two-year felony;

• One count of possession of firearms by a prohibited person, a five-year felony;

• One count of ammunition possession by a prohibited person, a five-year felony;

• One count of unlawful use of a fire emblem, a 93-day misdemeanor; and

• Habitual offender – fourth offense notice, an aggravating sentencing factor.

Barnes will be sentenced by Judge Maceroni on August 19.

"Impersonating a first responder, whether it be law enforcement, fire, or EMS, is a serious offense that undermines public trust and puts our community at risk," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "These roles carry tremendous responsibility and authority.

"Abusing that trust for personal gain or deception cannot be tolerated."