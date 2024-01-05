Firefighters criticized for leaving fire • mPerks points theft • MI man torches historic Tennessee building

The Highland Park fire chief is criticizing Detroit firefighters for leaving a fire in his city after they were the first to arrive.

"We’re part of a mutual aid agreement. We have never broken the mutual aid agreement, so it’s still in place," Highland Park Fire Chief Erik Hollowell said. "So, I'm not really sure why that fire, for some reason, the chief chose to pull the line out like that."

Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms said his department helps as part of the mutual aid agreement when they are requested.

"Detroit has no obligation to go to Highland Park. It's only under a request, and we were never requested," Simms said.

He said crews took a hose charge line into the apartment on Tuxedo before Highland Park crews arrived. Detroit was then pulled to help with another possible emergency in Detroit.

Metro Detroit man accused of torching historic building in Tennessee

A Novi man is accused of lighting a historic building on fire in Tennessee after an argument.

Jeffrey Scott Cicirelli, 33, told investigators he was traveling in Morristown, Tenn. when his vehicle broke down. After visiting a shop to get his vehicle repaired, there was a dispute over the bill.

"(He) kind of told anybody who would listen that because he was treated this way, he planned to burn the town down," city manager Gary Chesney said.

Authorities say Cicirelli torched the beloved Parks-Belk Building around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Cicirelli has been arrested and charged with arson, reckless endangerment, burglary, and vandalism.

"What attracted the law enforcement's attention to him was he was there among the people watching the fire," Chesney said. "He was kind of in and out with the first responders, asking questions about the fire and kind of, I guess, admiring his work."

Woman left to handle dead deer in backyard

When Laura Engelland discovered a dead deer in her Livonia backyard, she soon learned it was her problem to handle.

"It turns out – if it's on your private land (the City of Livonia) won't come collect it, but if it's on city property, they will," Engelland said. "So, we helped drag the poor guy to the street."

The issue of dead deer in yards has become a common one. To address this, the City of Livonia recently released a memo emphasizing that homeowners are responsible for managing the disposal of deer carcasses found on their property – which aligns with the policies of many other municipalities.

For those who find a dead deer and need help removing it, Gary Cornellier with Respectful Removal LLC is there.

"It's increasing," Cornellier said. "I would be driving along the road like you do, and I'd see an animal along the road, and it would disturb me and I'd call many calls… and there was no one that really was specialized in doing that."

For 10 years, Cornellier has been removing the carcasses himself – and he’s busier than ever.

"(Customers) say they’ve made numerous calls, and then they got my number, and I’ll help them through the process," he said.

mPerks points theft leads to charges

A Michigan man is facing charges after he allegedly sold Meijer customers' mPerks login info. That information was then used to steal their mPerks points.

Nicholas Mui, 22, of Grand Haven is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of use of a computer to commit a crime, and seven counts of identity theft stemming from the alleged theft.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Mui obtained login credentials from a separate data breach and cross-referenced those credentials for access success with mPerks. He then allegedly sold this information.

Those who purchased the login information used customers' accrued mPerks purchase points for their own purchases. Points are earned by shoppers and can be used as cash for future purchases.

Student killed, 5 others injured in Iowa school shooting

A 17-year-old boy killed a sixth grader and wounded five others in a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on students' first day back after the holiday break, authorities said.

When police responded to the school at 7:37 a.m., they found the shooter, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, a student at Perry High School, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound as well as an improvised explosive device in the school. At the same time, authorities located six people who had been shot, including a sixth-grade student who was killed.

Officials said Butler was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a handgun. He made a "number" of social media posts in and around the time of the shooting, authorities said at a Thursday afternoon press conference. They believe Butler acted alone.

Officials did note the incident happened before the school day began, so there were fewer people there than if school had started for the day.

Friday will be dry but we will see some snow this weekend.

Jeffrey Epstein documents released: What we know so far

The release of dozens of previously sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein might disappoint online sleuths who anticipated explosive new information.

The roughly 60 documents released as of Thursday largely mention figures whose names were already known, including high-profile friends of Epstein’s and victims who have spoken publicly. In fact, the judge who made the call last month to release the information said she was doing so largely because much of it is already public.

The plan to release the documents had prompted rumors that they contained a list of "clients" or "co-conspirators," and misinformation about their contents is continuing to run rampant on social media.

Read more here.