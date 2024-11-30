'First Snow': State Police report 150 crashes across metro Detroit in the past 24 hours

The first ‘snow’ of the season brought more than just flurries—it also caused approximately 150 crashes in the metro Detroit over the past 24 hours, according to Michigan State Police.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but four patrol cars were struck while officers were investigating crash scenes.

Officials point to risky driving behaviors as the primary cause of the crashes. "Many drivers were following too closely and driving way too fast," MSP stated in a social media post. "Weather doesn’t cause crashes, drivers do."

Drivers are urged to exercise caution with flurries still in the forecast.

