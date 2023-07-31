Five rescued after boat fire at Pictured Rocks in Upper Peninsula

article

Five people were rescued near Pictured Rocks along the Lake Superior coast in the Upper Peninsula after a fire started onboard a boat they were riding.

The U.S. Coast Guard in the Great Lakes said Sunday it responded Saturday evening and that pollution responders were monitoring the scene due to the hundreds of gallons of diesel that was aboard the vessel.

Photos posted on social media showed black smoke spewing from a boat along the National Lake Shore, which is about 30 miles east of Munising.

By Sunday afternoon, emergency responders determined that all diesel had burned off and there was no fire or pollution threat.

Salvage plans to retrieve the vessel kicked into gear Monday.

No injuries were reported.