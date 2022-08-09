Flat Rock man charged after 17-year-old killed in Huron Township

article

A Flat Rock man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township over the weekend.

Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.

Colon is accused of shooting Gavino Torres III, 17, at a home in the 20000 block of Wahrman Road. Torres was found about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gavino Torres

Police said Colon fled but turned himself in later that day.

Colon was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether. He is due back in court Aug. 17 for a probable cause conference.