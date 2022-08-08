Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township

article

A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township.

Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspected shooter was arrested later that morning. Police said the shooting was targeted, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-753-4400.