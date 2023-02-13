Flint lifts boil advisory after repairing water main break

Flint has lifted the boil water advisory on Monday after a water main break early Friday morning.

The line burst Friday morning on a 24-inch water transmission line and required emergency work from the city to get it repaired, which trey did.

On Monday, after two straight says of testing at ten different locations, the order was lifted.

"As the City of Flint continues to upgrade our water infrastructure, we need to keep in mind that the integrity of our infrastructure is uneven," Department of Public Works Director Mike Brown said on Friday. "Some of it is state of the art, and some of it is very old. We continue to aggressively pursue funding and resources to upgrade our water infrastructure."

Both the Cedar St. reservoir and its pump station are scheduled for renovation this year.

What residents should do:

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) offers the following guidance for Flint residents to ensure health and safety in the wake of the low-pressure incident: