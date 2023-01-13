Florida man accused of threatening 13-year-old Michigan girl after sending her sexual messages

A Florida man is accused of threatening to release messages exchanged with a 13-year-old Michigan girl after steering the conversation in a sexual direction.

According to the Department of Justice, Brandon Huu Le, 21, of Maitland, Fla., used Snapchat to message the west Michigan girl on Aug. 10 and 11, 2019. He allegedly turned the conversation sexual, then took a screenshot of the sexual portion of the conversation.

Authorities said Le threatened to publicly post that conversation with the victim’s name if she did not provide him with sexually explicit photos and material, a tactic known as sextortion.

Le was charged this week with coercion and enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and receipt of child pornography.

"The use of the internet to threaten and manipulate children into producing sexually explicit images, and then threatening to share or publish those images to get the victims to produce more is predatory conduct that is very harmful to minor victims," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "I commend the young victims who came forward to report Le’s behavior. Reporting to law enforcement is the brave, first step towards holding these predators accountable for their actions."

Authorities are now looking for other potential victims.

The DOJ said it is believed that Le used the name "Ty" on social media, and may have used these usernames to contact people:

addityyt

tyaddinude

tyaddibaby

tycroneaddi

tygrazittenudef

Victims can contact the DOJ here or by contact Kathy Schuette, the victim coordinator, at 616-808-2034 or kathy.schuette@usdoj.gov.

The FBI also provided tips about how to protect yourself from sextortion: