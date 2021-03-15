Ford Field vaccine appointments open today, Detroit resuming bus fares, stimulus check update

A lot of vaccine news arrived Friday afternoon that had big implications for the federal government's rollout and placed Michigan in a prime position to treat its residents quickly.

From the federal government comes a mass vaccine site at Ford Field; the first of the pilot program that could take effect in other states as well. Shortly after that came plans to expand eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 16 in the state.

The increase in availability will help push Michigan closer to its goal of 70% immunity. So far, 23.1% of the state has vaccination coverage.

"Let's do this together. Get the vaccine so that we can come back and be that strong Detroit that we all know we are," said Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

Lawrence was part of a slew of lawmakers that welcomed the news that Ford Field was selected as the country's first vaccination site. The center, which already went through a dry run when it hosted a Meijer-based vaccine clinic for teachers in February, will begin administering doses starting next week.

"We hope obviously to have fans here in the fall, but more importantly we hope to support our community and make sure that everyone is safe and healthy," said Jen McCollum, senior director of community relations for the Detroit Lions.

The center has the capacity to administer 6,000 shots a day and will be open for eight straight weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The appointments can be scheduled today.

If there's any indication about how many doses are going to be available in the coming weeks, it's the state health department telling residents that anyone over the age of 16 can schedule a shot beginning April 5.

Detroit resumes bus fare collection

The Detroit Department of Transporation will resume collecting fares for using public transit beginning today, almost a year since the city suspended payments in the wake of the pandemic.

Starting Monday, riders will have to pay the required $2 fee for a four-hour pass.

The return of fare collection is the latest return to normalcy after a year of uncertainty with COVID-19's spread. DDOT buses have also been outfitted with several safety measures to ensure riders and drivers remain socially distanced.

The city also offers a reduced fare card. Find out how to apply here. The passes go on sale Thursday, Feb. 25. The regional passes can be purchased at city locations or with the DART app.

Woodhaven salon owners hold fundraiser for mom who died saving children

The owners of Woodhaven's Nails and Spa opened their doors Sunday for a special fundraiser to help the family of a woman who died in a car crash two weeks ago.

Hillarie Galazka, 29, died after she threw her body in front of her twin sons to protect them from the impact of the crash. She allegedly was struck by a driver with suspensions on his license.

Jade Pham and James Doan, the salon owners, said they felt the need to help Galazka's family after reading the news. "I have a one-year-old daughter, and I felt like if that was me would I be able to do that?" asked Pham.

Money raised at the fundraiser will go towards helping the mom's children and starting a college fund.

Detroit police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

Law enforcement is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jennifer Plourde, who was last seen Sunday. Police say her disappearance is serious and it's the first time she's gone missing.

The 17-year-old was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. in the 17500 block of Saint Aubin Street. She's five-foot-seven-inches, 180 pounds, has reddish-brown hair, and has brown eyes.

According to her mother, she's in good physical condition and reportedly has a mental health condition.

If anyone knows of Jennifer's whereabouts, they're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Michigan, Michigan State punch tickets to March Madness tourney

Both Michigan and Michigan State landed a spot in the 68-team NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday, each scoring a seed they usually don't find themselves in.

Michigan is seeded first, while MSU will have to win their play-in game as the 11-seeded team. Both teams were placed in the same bracket and could potentially play each other before the tournament is over.

MSU will need to beat UCLA if they want to advance to the main tournament. UofM will face off against the winner of a match between Texas Southern or Mount St. Marry's.

The action begins Thursday when MSU plays at 9:57 p.m.

What else we're watching

The annual Oscar nomination announcements for 2021 will begin Monday morning. Check back on FOX 2's The Nine to see who and what was selected. Triple A has issued a Spring Forward Safety Alert to keep drivers aware of the potential for more accidents following the conclusion of Daylight Savings A preliminary investigation from police says a train struck an unoccupied van that had been parked on the railroad tracks. No injuries were reported. Macomb County is expanding its vaccine eligibility to people who are 16 and up with a medical condition or disability. Public school enrollment in Michigan declined 4% last year, twice the rate of loss among students following the Great Depression.

Daily Forecast

Ope, with fake spring over, Michigan is going to get a rush of cold weather tonight with a chance of some wintry mix falling from the sky. Temperatures will reach at 39 degrees.

Pending stimulus check? Here's when your money could be released

The U.S. Government says stimulus checks are on the way.

Many Americans already see the money in their bank account but they are not able to access it because it is 'pending.'

FOX News Business Contributor Gary Kaltbaum explained that the money sometimes "doesn't clear until the middle of the week."

For example, both Wells Fargo and Chase tweeted that customers could see the cash by Wednesday, March 17th.

If you do not get your stimulus payment via direct deposit, anticipate waiting a little longer for a physical check. You can use the IRS 'Get My Payment' tool to track when your money will be deposited or when your check will be mailed out.