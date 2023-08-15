The former Detroit bus driver charged in a fatal accident involving a 67-year-old woman earlier this summer had her tether removed during a pre-trial conference Tuesday.

Geraldine Johnson, 59 of Harper Woods, was previously arraigned on one count of moving violation causing death after she ran over a Grosse Pointe Park woman this past June. She was turning left onto Griswold Street when she allegedly struck Janice Bauer while she was crossing the street.

Before that incident, the former Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver had been involved in numerous other accidents, including a deadly crash in 2015. She'd been driving a bus for 26 years, a DDOT press release said.

Along with the court ordering her tether be removed, Johnson's final pre-trial conference was scheduled for Oct. 3 in front of Judge Lynise Bryant in the 36th District Court.

A final pre-trial conference typically happens a week before a trial.