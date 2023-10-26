Former Farmington High School basketball coach charged with sexual assault of boys

A man is facing charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of teen boys while he was a basketball coach at Farmington High School.

Jeremy Thompkins, 43, is accused of bringing a 15-year-old Farmington Hills boy, and a 16-year-old Oak Park boy to his home in Detroit, where the alleged crimes happened.

This came to light earlier this month when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual.

Thompkins was fired, along with three other coaches who allegedly knew about the assaults.

Now, Thompkins is facing charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"We want to be able to trust the people that we allow to coach, teach, and spend time with our children. Sometimes they are predators that betray and abuse that trust in unimaginable ways. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant’s alleged conduct violated his position of authority and harmed those he was supposed to guide and protect" said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.