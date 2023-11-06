Former Hamtramck commissioners file federal lawsuit over city Pride flag ban

Two former Hamtramck Human Relations Commission members are suing the city for the ongoing Pride flag ban.

Cathy Stackpoole and Russ Gordon filed a federal lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Detroit.

The two were fired in July for flying a Pride flag over a public sidewalk for several hours after a Hamtramck law, approved in June, banned the display of LGBTQ+ flags on city property – along with any religious, racial, or ethnic group.

While homeowners and businesses are still allowed to fly the Pride flag in Hamtramck, Stackpoole said the controversial ban is for government property is "unconstitutional" and "a violation of free speech."

In support of her friend who had her Pride flag torn off her property, Stackpoole put up her own Pride flag on Monday.

There have been several instances of stolen or vandalized LGBTQ+ flags in Hamtramck this year, she said.

"Let’s all get along and fly all the flags to celebrate everybody," Stackpoole added. "Cultural wars are tough, but we have to try to find common ground. We all live in Hamtramck, we all pay our taxes, and appreciate our police and fire. We can all get along and accept each other, there’s no reason for this."

The City of Hamtramck has acknowledged the receipt of the lawsuit but refrained from providing any additional comments as of Monday night.