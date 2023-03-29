Former ICE agent from Michigan pleads no contest to alleged sexual assaults of minors decades ago

A former ICE agent pleaded no contest this week after he was accused of sexually assaulting two minors in the 1980s and 90s.

Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley, Mich., is accused of sexually assaulting relatives between 1989 and 1994. Taylor was 17-21 during that time, while the victims were between the ages of 4 and 9 during that time.

The plea deal includes a sentencing agreement of 5-15 years of imprisonment with the Michigan Department of Corrections, and he must register as a sex offender.

"I want victims of sexual violence in this state to know that justice can and often is pursued in cases where assaults occurred years or even decades ago, or when their assailants have ascended to positions of authority," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I am grateful for the investigative work and partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and especially to the courage of the victims here who leant their strength and conviction to the cause of public safety."