Former ICE agent from Michigan sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting children

A former ICE agent from Michigan received a 5-15 year prison sentence for sexually abusing children decades ago.

Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley, pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in March.

Authorities say Taylor sexually assaulted relatives between 1989 and 1994. Taylor was 17-21 during that time, while the victims were between the ages of 4 and 9 during that time.

In addition to his prison sentence, he must also register as a sex offender.

"My office will continue to pursue justice for survivors even when decades have passed," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "This result would not have been possible without the collaborative work of the Criminal Trials and Appeals Division of my office, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, and the courage of Taylor’s victims to come forward after all these years against a predator in a position of power."