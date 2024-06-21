Former Michigan corrections officer sentenced to probation for jail assault

As part of a plea agreement, a former Michigan corrections officer who assaulted an inmate will spend a year on probation and relinquish his certification.

Christopher Cluley, 48, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced Thursday in connection with the April 2020 assault. He was originally bound over for trial but instead pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and willful neglect of duty.

The assault inside the Isabella County Jail was caught on camera. An inmate who had an argument with another corrections officer was being transferred when Cluley grabbed him.

Officials said video showed Cluley spinning the inmate around and pushing him into the cell door before pushing him into the wall next to the cell door. Then, after walking the inmate to the new cell, video showed Cluley pushing the inmate to the ground, where the inmate cried out in pain when he hit the floor.

The inmate's left knee was fractured, authorities said.

As part of his plea, Cluley will never be allowed to work as a corrections officer in Michigan. He must also undergo an anger management assessment and classes.

"Thanks to the work of the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police, and our Public Integrity Unit, Mr. Cluley has been permanently barred from working as a corrections officer in our state and can no longer harm inmates," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office remains committed to ensuring officers who violate their oaths to protect and serve are held accountable."