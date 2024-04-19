Former Michigan police chief pleads guilty to drug possession

A former Michigan police chief pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges.

Tressa Beltran, who was the police chief of Hartford in Van Buren County, admitted to charges of delivering or possessing with the intent to deliver less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and using a computer to commit a crime. Her plea includes a minimum sentence of two years to a little more than three years behind bars, and she could spend a max of 20 years in prison.

She also had to surrender her MCOLES law enforcement license.

An investigation into Beltran started after numerous tips were received about her. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, she admitted that she possessed drugs and intended to sell them. She also said she used a computer to arrange drug sales.

Beltran was originally charged with selling controlled substances, using her influence to extort others to provide her with controlled substances, illegally possessing several different types of controlled substances, embezzlement, and use of a computer to commit a crime.

"I am grateful for the collaborative investigation between the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and my department that has allowed us to remove a rampant criminal from her position as Police Chief," said Nessel. "My office will continue to pursue accountability and public integrity when people in positions of power and public trust abuse their office and harm their communities. Public integrity matters, public health matters, and a drug-dealing police chief cuts deeply against both."

Beltran will be sentenced June 24.