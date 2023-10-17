Former Michigan police officer sentenced after pulling gun on newspaper delivery driver

A former DeWitt police officer was sentenced Monday to a year of probation for pulling a gun on a newspaper delivery driver.

Authorities say Chad Vorce, 46, was off-duty and out of his jurisdiction at the time.

Vorce told authorities that the victim, a Black man, was driving erratically in his neighborhood on Jan. 14, 2021. Authorities said Vorce followed the man out of the neighborhood, which is west of Airport Road and about a mile north of I-69.

Authorities said Vorce drew his weapon on Airport Road and then again in a gas station parking lot where the victim stopped.

The victim was delivering copies of the Lansing State Journal at the time.

Vorce pleaded no contest to public officer - willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault last month.

In addition to probation, Vorce must attend anger management class, complete community service, have no contact with the victim, and cannot possess a weapon, badge, or anything else identifying him as law enforcement.

"We prioritized the victim’s wishes along with the officer’s resignation and the surrender of his MCOLES certification," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "The city and township of DeWitt are safer communities because of this plea. Today’s sentencing ensures that Vorce will not wear another badge in another town without considerable scrutiny from The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards."

Nessel's office was asked to review the case in January.

Vorce was originally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), weapons – felony firearm, and misconduct in office.

Watch FOX 2 News Live