Former Michigan priest pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy after funeral service in 1987

A former Michigan priest pleaded guilty this week to the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy after a funeral service in 1987.

Vincent Delorenzo, 84, had officiated a service for the child's deceased family member before the assault, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said.

In exchange for his guilty plea, charges stemming from the sexual assault of another child from 1995-2000, while he was a student at Holy Redeemer School and Church in Burton, were dismissed.

Delorenzo's victims will have the opportunity to provide impact statements when he is sentenced June 13. Per his plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to five years of probation, with the first year served in the Genesee County Jail. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life, engage in sex offender counseling, and pay restitution.

"Our team continues to work day and night to bring an end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for far too long and provide justice to those who have suffered years of unimaginable trauma," Nessel said. "This guilty plea will hopefully close this painful chapter and open the opportunity for much-needed healing for those victimized by Delorenzo."

He is one of the first five priests charged by Nessel in late May 2019.

Delorenzo formerly lived in Flint. He was arrested in Florida in 2019. This means he could be charged even after the statute of limitations has passed.

Michigan’s statute of limitations is tolled when a suspect leaves the state for any reason within the statute of limitations and resumes if and when they return to the state.