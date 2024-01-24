Former MSP trooper accused of knocking man unconscious pleads no contest

A Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly knocked a driver unconscious during a 2022 traffic stop pleaded no contest Monday.

Bram Schroeder, 28, of Freeland, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and neglect of duty. He was originally charged with misconduct in office and aggravated assault. He will be sentenced on March 5, 2024.

As part of his plea, he resigned from MSP and surrendered his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Schroeder stopped a driver for speeding and not using his turn signal in Saginaw on March 28, 2022. According to Nessel, Schroeder said the driver appeared intoxicated and did not cooperate.

Nessel Schroeder struck the driver while he was handcuffed and knocked him unconscious. After EMS treated the man and left, Schroeder again allegedly assaulted the man while attempting to put him in the patrol vehicle.

The driver was taken to the Saginaw Police Department before being brought to a hospital.

"An assault of this nature is absolutely unacceptable from a law enforcement officer," said Nessel. "Not everyone has the proper temperament to wear a uniform and carry a badge. By securing the surrender of his MCOLES license, this defendant will no longer have the ability to abuse his position of authority. This assault harmed more than the handcuffed victim, but more broadly it also violated our trust in law enforcement."