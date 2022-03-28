Former Roseville Boy Scout leader arraigned on 10 counts of criminal sexual assault

The first person to be criminally charged in a state investigation of the Boy Scouts of America was arraigned in Macomb County court Monday.

Mark Chapman was charged with 10 crimes, including eight counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an investigation into abuse by members of the BSA.

Chapman, who was extradited to Michigan from New York, was given a $300,000 cash/surety bond for the second-degree sexual conduct charges. He was not given a bond for the two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He's accused of assaulting two victims while employed with the Boy Scouts while serving as a troop scout master in Roseville.

"We appreciate our ongoing partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation," state Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "These charges are only the beginning. We ask anyone with information that could assist our BSA team to call our investigation tip line. We remain committed to securing justice for survivors of abuse."

The Boy Scouts of America settled a lawsuit for $850 million in civil court with more than 60,000 abuse victims last year. Attorney General Dana Nessel's announcement Tuesday followed a call to the department's tip line for abuse victims.

From there, an investigation by Michigan State Police led to the identification of a second victim.

RELATED: Nessel, MSP launch criminal probe into Boy Scouts sex abuse allegations

The abuse that victim one suffered allegedly began in 2000 when they were 13 or 14 years old, Nessel said during a press conference earlier in March, and it continued until they were 17. The abuse occurred at the victim's father's house, at Chapman's house, and at a local Church of Latter-day Saints where the suspect worked as a janitor.

Advertisement

According to Nessel, the department received thousands of claims sent from the national chapter of the Boy Scouts and the state's own tip line.