Former Roseville Boy Scout leader sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

A former Roseville Boy Scout leader was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, pleaded guilty last month. As part of his plea deal, he received two sentences of 12-20 years and 10-15 years, which will be served concurrently.

Chapman was a troop scout leader in Michigan when the crimes happened.

Authorities said the first incidents started in 2000 around the time the victim was 13 or 14 and continued until he was 17 years old. The assaults happened at the victim’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house, and at the local church.

The second case involved a family member who was around 11 years old when the abuse by Chapman began. The abuse went on for years and often revolved around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy, authorities said.

Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America when the crimes were committed.

"Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault," Nessel said. "Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General."