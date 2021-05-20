Former teacher, soccer coach sentenced 9 to 30 years for sexual assaults of 8th grade student

A Northville teacher and youth soccer coach was sentenced to nine to 30 years in prison Thursday for sexual assaults of a 14-year-old in 2010.

Jason William Dean, 36, was sentenced in Oakland County court today for engaging in a sexual relationship with the teen when he was a teacher at Crest Valley Academy in Clarkston which teaches children K through 8.

Upon his eventual release he must wear a lifetime tether, comply with sex offender registry requirements, STD testing and no contact with the victim.

The Livonia man had been a teacher at Northville High School and soccer coach. Officials with the district don't believe any students were assaulted while Dean taught there.

The girl, who is now an adult, was a previous student of Dean's 8th-grade class. Dean was arrested on Jan. 27, 2020 following a filed complaint which the Oakland County Sheriff said it corroborated the claims.

The former female student told police the sexual assaults occurred on school grounds, at after-school events, and other locations including a Rivers Edge apartment in Waterford he kept for having sex - apart from his home he shared with his family.

He was said to have sexually assaulted the girl 30 times between July and November in 2010.