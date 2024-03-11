READ: Former Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer's letter to the mayor, termination letter

Former Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer sat down with FOX 2's Charlie Langton to discuss his recent termination and the future of policing after he was terminated last week.

The news came right after FOX 2 did an exclusive sit down with Dwyer in his office as he reflected on his 61 years in law enforcement.

After his interview, Dwyer shared a letter he says he sent to new Mayor Lori Stone in February that highlighted his concerns about staffing levels in the Warren Police Department.

After that letter was sent, Dwyer later told Stone he planned to retire in mid-April. He was dismissed from his role after that.

In a letter firing Dwyer, Stone said she is grateful for Dwyer's years of service, but said it is essential that her administration shares a united view on things.

