Four arrested in 'extensive' human trafficking operation in Metro Detroit massage parlors

The Brief A Chinese national is one of 4 arrests behind a suspected human trafficking ring involving Metro Detroit massage parlors.

As many as nine women were liberated in the operation which was a combination of local, state and federal cooperation.

Asian massage parlors raided in connection with the ring were in Detroit, Sterling Heights and St. Clair Shores.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the bust of a large-scale human trafficking prostitution bust involving four arrests and four massage parlors in Wayne and Macomb County.

Between seven and nine women of Chinese and Korean nationalities were freed from the operation, Nessel said, involving the parlors located in St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and Detroit. The alleged sex trafficking operation is believed to be a part of a larger syndicate, she said.

"The reason I'm saying seven to nine is because it's not clear who might be a victim or a criminal defendant," Nessel said. "This operation has put an end to an extensive human trafficking ring as large as any we have uncovered here in the state of Michigan We believe this ring is only a part of a larger, national criminal syndicate."

The suspected head of the ring is Jingyu Jin, a 45-year-old Chinese National whose primary residence is in Flushing New York. She was arrested by Michigan State Police after landing in Michigan Friday morning.

Also arrested was Huazi Piao, a 60-year-old woman from China who assisted with the operations of the parlor and Ming Li, a 59-year-old undocumented immigrant. Among the felonies include money laundering for "washing" parlor earnings through extensive game play at various Detroit casinos.

The fourth arrest involved American citizen Jon Villasurda, a 60-year-old Clinton Township man who is alleged to have provided transport for women between airports and other parlors.

Charges were also filed against Jin's boyfriend Oumar Lougue, 53, a non-citizen of West Africa believed to be Jin's business partner suspected to be a central part of the operation. He is believed to be out of the country at this time.

The four massage parlor locations were:

111 Healing Studio in St. Clair Shores, on Harper near 12 Mile Rd.

AM Healing Studio in Sterling Heights, near the intersection of Metro Parkway and Mound.

Magic Health Spa in Detroit, at 8 Mile Rd and Lahser.

8 Star in Detroit, on 8 Mile near I-75.

Two residences were raided with cell phones, business documents, bank records, cash and computers seized.

"As some of these defendants are believed to be non-citizens of this country and pose certain flight risks, we are requesting the courts to not offer any bonds and secure their passports," Nessel said.

The investigation began with two different cases, Nessel said. The first was St. Clair Shores investigating an alleged illicit massage parlor. The second investigation started with Michigan State Police assisting the Maumee Police Department in Ohio which led to the discovery of the parlors in Michigan.

Nessel said efforts are underway to provide resources for the rescued women, and thanked Avon Healing, Garden of Hope, Beauty for Ashes, Common Ground and Asian Services in Action.

"As they begin to put their lives back together after weeks and months of forced commercial sex work," she said, adding that many are given debts they are unable to ever pay off, after being trafficked more than 6,000 miles away from home.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center can be contacted at 888-373-3788 or text 233733 - it is a national free hotline available 24/7 every day of the year. All calls are confidential.