Four juveniles arraigned in Warren robbery attempt that left victim paralyzed

Four juveniles were arraigned on felony charges after a robbery attempt planned by students who attend a high school in Warren ended in a violent shooting that left one person paralyzed.

The juveniles were charged as adults and appeared before a judge Monday, with all four defendants arraigned on assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Three of the defendants were also charged with felony firearm.

"This had been planned based on the investigations for at least almost a week," a Macomb County prosecutor said during the arraignment when arguing for higher bonds.

According to the prosecutor's office, the juveniles were involved in a shooting on Sept. 14 that caused Warren Woods Tower High School and a nearby community college to go into lockdown. The incident happened around 3:10 p.m in the area of Martin and Bunert Roads.

Responding police arrived at the scene around the time school was getting out. They found a male victim with several gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a blue sedan that had crashed into a driveway.

Four days later, four male juveniles were arrested.

MORE: School goes into lockdown after shooting near campus

Police said evidence from their investigation indicated the shooting was spurred by a planned robbery attempt. The victim was known to sell marijuana in the area, police said.

The suspects had varying bonds set between $250,000 and $750,000 cash/surety. A GPS tether is required if bond is posted.

Their next court date is a probable cause conference on Oct. 3 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 10.