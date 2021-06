Free dog, cat food available for pet owners in need at Dearborn animal shelter

Pet owners in need can pick up free dog or cat food from the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit shelter in Dearborn.

The shelter was distributing food to people impacted by flooding, but anyone who needs help feeding their pets is able to get it.

The food can be picked up from the shelter at 16121 Reckinger Rd. FAMD is open from noon to 4 p.m.