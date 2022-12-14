Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault.

Michigan State Police said it first received a call about a felonious assault around 8 p.m. when a driver traveling on I-696 reported two vehicles, an Equinox and a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved in reckless driving.

The called told police he was in the middle left lane, the white pickup truck was in front of him and the red Equinox was in the left lane.

According to MSP, as they approached the Farmington Road overpass, the white pickup truck quickly changed lanes, merging in front of the red equinox. "The witness stated right after this occurred, he heard ‘popping’ sounds and what sounded like metal striking metal."

Another call came in a short time later from the driver of the truck, informing them he was shot at while traveling westbound on I-696. They told police they were driving in the left lane when it happened, saying he was shot at from behind and merged to the right.

The victim obtained a license plate after getting over.

Police said the rear window and windshield of the pickup truck were both damaged. An evidence search located a single shell casing.

State police were also able to identify and locate the red Equinox and interviewed the driver. There were no bullet holes or damage to that vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed to the post and are being examined by evidence techs once a search warrant is obtained.