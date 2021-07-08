Friends, family honor the life of veteran Detroit firefighter killed in road rage shooting

The Detroit Fire Department said goodbye to one of their best Thursday night to Lt. Francis Dombrowski, killed in an apparent road rage incident earlier this week.

"He was incredibly disciplined," said Eric Jones, DFD commissioner. "I've said it before. You don't do a job like this, as dangerous as this, without being dedicated. He was talented. He loved serving the citizens and he was a great firefighter, so he's going to be missed."

And that was apparent Thursday as hundreds gathered at Wujek Calcaterra Funeral Home in Shelby Township to say their goodbyes to Lt. Francis Dombrowski who was killed in Troy in what authorities call a road rage shooting.

"I can't ... get a grip on it," said Capt. Rich Rybak, DFD.

Dombrowski's friends, family, and colleagues are still coming to terms with what happened.

"To lose his life so tragically in such a violent manner, after risking his life for three decades- there are no words to comfort or console someone after that," said Jones.

Dombrowski fought fires for 29 years in Detroit. He was featured in the 2012 documentary "Burn" highlighting the joys and pains of the job as the city approached bankruptcy.

"When I think back, Frank was a competitor, always a competitor," said Deputy Chief Curtis Dunlap, Detroit Metro Airport Fire Department. "He put his best foot forward in everything that he did."

Dunlap was Dombrowski's classmate in Detroit's Fire Academy and remembers him as fireman's fireman.

"The last conversation I had with him he was down at the repair shop and we were just talking about the new breed of firefighters coming on and all he wanted them to do was, to be good and learn their craft," Dunlap said. "That was his thing, teaching and making sure that guys learn to do it the right way, no shortcuts in this. Because as we were taught coming out of the academy, you're only as good as your last fire."

"Unfortunately we won't have that talented man here to continue to help us train our firefighters," said Jones.

Terrell Josey

Troy police say Terrell Josey shot Dombrowski three times after a traffic altercation. Josey was charged with open murder and denied bond.

"We don't know what happened that particular evening," Dunlap said. "There are other ways to handle your particular differences other than a weapon."

"It's not worth it. Take your time, slow down and be respectful of human life," Jones said.