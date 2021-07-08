Suspect in murder of Detroit Firefighter in Troy charged, ordered held without bond

The man charged with shooting and killing a Detroit Fire Department lieutenant at a Troy gas station on Monday has been ordered held without bond on murder charges.

Terell Josey, 27, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm, and concealed weapon charges in the murder of Lt. Francis Dombrowski at the Troy gas station on Monday. His bond was denied and he is due back in court next week for a probable cause hearing.

According to Troy Police, Dombrowski was shot and killed after a "traffic altercation" near Rochester Road and South Boulevard.

Troy Police said the 55-year-old Dombrowski was driving when he got into a bit of road rage with a woman driving a white Jeep Cherokee. Troy Police said the two drivers were each driving south on Rochester and both pulled into the Shell Gas station parking lot at Wattles.

Terell Josey, 27, has been charged with murder in the death of Detroit Fire Department Lt. Francis Dombrowski after road rage in Troy on Monday, July 6.

RELATED: Detroit Fire Lt. killed at Troy gas station after road rage

Troy police said gas station security video showed Josey and Dombrowski confront each other in the parking lot. That's when police said Josey pulled a gun and shot Dombrowski three times in the stomach. Josey then got back into the Jeep when drove off on Wattles.

Early the next morning, Troy Police said Josey and the woman arrived at the Troy Police Department and turned themselves in.

Police said a 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

Dombrowski was a 29-year veteran of the force and worked at Engine 53 on the city's west side. He had been awarded a Medal of Valor in 2018 for heroism when he crawled through smoke and flames to rescue an unconscious man from a house fire.

Advertisement