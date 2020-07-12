Fuel tanker explodes coming off I-75 freeway in Bloomfield Township

A fuel tanker rolled over and exploded in Bloomfield Township as it was exiting the I-75 freeway at Opdyke Road Saturday night.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries.

Police say the driver, a 50-year-old man from Detroit was able to remove himself from the truck and was treated at the scene then sent to a local hospital.

Police say initial investigations show the truck rolled over exiting the expressway, exploding and catching fire. The truck burst into flames, a huge fireball and cloud of smoke was very visible in the area.

Air quality samples taken indicated no health threats.

Crews and other public safety agencies had the fire under control and out by 11:30 p.m. last night. Chief Morin said the Opdyke Road exit of the eastbound business loop where the accident occurred will likely be closed for at least a week.