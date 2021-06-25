Funeral for Brison Christian is Saturday, while police operation in his name nets results

The murder of 2-year-old Brison Christian ignited a call to action. The innocent child was strapped in his car seat last week when his family's pickup truck was riddled with bullets along I-75.

"They know the consequences, where they might possibly get caught and they might possibly go to jail," said Bryson's father, Brian Christian. "But they don't think they are going to get caught."

But in less than 48 hours two young suspects were caught and charged. It turned out to be first wave of crackdown on violence across the region - and a new partnership between local and state police nicknamed "Operation Brison" designed to reduce freeway shootings.

Brison Christian will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Saturday with his funeral at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens in Detroit.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family HERE. Checks to honor Brison can be written to Eleven-Fifteen and mailed to: Detroit Public Safety Foundation 1301 Third Street Suite 547 Detroit, MI 48226.

The result of Operation Brison was more than 50 people arrested and dozens of guns seized. But community leaders say we need to do even more to reach our young people -- before they turn to crime.

"There has to be a unified effort the minister to our young people who are crying out for help," said Darryl Woods, community activist.





"When there is a high amount of poverty there's going to be an increase in violence," said Mia Reid, licensed therapist. "Gun violence is a symptom of poverty."

"Over 80 percent of the brothers locked up are lacking a father in their home," said Teferi Brent, community activist. "Over 80 percent of the brothers locked up are functionally illiterate, over 80 percent of the brothers locked up, struggle with substance abuse issues. Over 45 percent of the brothers locked up, struggle with mental health issues.

"Until we deal with those systemic root cause issues, we will continue to have this problem."

