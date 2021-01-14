Funeral held for young brothers who died in Christmas morning house fire

Doves were released Thursday honoring two young boys: 7-year-old DeLon and 6-year-old DeMarion Wheeler who was tragically killed in a Christmas Day house fire.

The release of two young boys into eternal life was held right after a celebration of their lives at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church today.

The day of the fire, DeMika Pinson and her five kids were inside their Helen Street home. Investigators still say the cause is still under investigation.

DeMika and her other children 2-year old daughter Dyorr, 10-year-old Darius and 8-year-old Deliah, were able to make it out alive.

But sadly DeLon and DeMarion were killed.

"She did everything she could to get them out," said Dominique Bibbs/ Victims' Aunt.

Advertisement

This is really hard on DeMika. It's hard on everyone but a mother to lose her children," said Cheryl Albright, the boys' great-aunt.

7-year old DeLon and 6-year old DeMarion Wheeler died in the fire.

Family and friends came out to support the grieving family and told Fox 2 the last 6 months have been incredibly hard after another family member, 14-year-old Chance Williams was shot and killed.

"June 16th my daughter made a mistake and shot my son," said Charisma Williams/ Victims' Cousin. "I just lost my son Chance and now two little cousins pm Christmas."

As the family grieves they are also thankful for the community support.

"I just want to thank everybody that helped with everything, prayers," said DeMika Pinson, their mother.

Pinson is also grateful that her son Darius who was burned in the fire is out of the hospital and her other child who was burned is improving

"Deliah just had her second or third surgery yesterday with her skin grafts and she did good, please pray for her and us," Pinson said.

Funeral services were donated by Hutchinson Funeral Home

"This is a humbling experience happy to do what we can we won't forget about family because this day is over," said Joseph Hutchinson.

There is a GoFundMe account for the family. If you would like to learn more or donate, GO HERE.