Genesee County Jail's inmate education program is 'a cultural change'

Through education, lives can change – even while behind four walls at the Genesee County Jail.

A program called IGNITE teaches inmates a host of life and job skills during their incarceration, helping them turn their lives around.

"IGNITE is a culture change that was birthed in 2019, when I knew that I was going to be the next sheriff, and wanted to make a difference," said Genessee County Sheriff Chris R. Swanson. "I get to have this position and see lives change."

IGNITE stands for inmate growth naturally and intentionally through education.

Swason started the program around the time of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, and the national civil uprising that followed. IGNITE is now catching on, and is in 20% of jails in America.

Genesee County inmates participate in a barbershop class offered by IGNITE.

"When you house people, you’re either doing something destructive or constructive with those folks," Swanson said. "If we can build them to come and learn a skill so that they never come back to jail – that means we’re saving victims from being victimized, we’re saving the community from being brought down by crime, and we’re changing lives."

In the four years since the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office launched IGNITE, more than 2,700 students have enrolled, instructors have taught more than 235,000 hours, and 62 graduates have received their GED.

"I wanted to be a part of the program to better myself," said Catina Youngblood, an inmate who partakes in IGNITE.

Genesee County Captain Jillian Macey helped launch IGNITE in Utah.

"Jail in itself is a nasty, negative environment just by the nature of what it is about. To have the opportunity to give those individuals hope, it is huge," Macey said. "They don’t know what their future holds for them necessarily, quite yet."

What inmates learn through INGITE is then communicated to their family and friends – giving them hope as well. They are able to witness the progress their loved ones are making while incarcerated.

Recently, Harvard University released a study on IGNITE, saying it is responsible for a substantial cultural shift. The study showed substantial drops in recidivism rates for inmates, and a 49% drop in major misconduct incidents week to week.

Percy Glover and Johnell Allen-Bey are IGNITE co-directors of community engagement. They’ve also spent significant time in prison.

Glover spent more than a decade behind bars; Allen-Bey was in jail for nearly three decades – both use their darkest moments to breathe light into current inmates.

"When we take the stage, they want to hear everything I’ve got to say. They want to hear what Percy got to say, he’s their big home," Allen-Bey said. "He can reach them different than any voice ever."

"It’s paying off, but it comes with a price," Swanson said. "There are people in my field that don’t see the value. …But I know when my heart is right, and we’re getting the results that make a difference in community. It’s worth paying that price. I’ll write the check."