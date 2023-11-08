Genesee County Sheriff: Missing teen girl last seen with 54-year-old man with criminal history

article

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl is who is presumed kidnapped and last seen with a 54-year-old suspect who has a criminal history.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said that on Monday that Norreana Horton was seen leaving Flint Kearsley High School with a Robert Tramble on Monday. Tramble has a criminal background dating back to 1988 including second-degree homicide.

Horton is a ward of the state from the Department of Health and Human Services and is being taken care of by a foster family. When she did not come to school on Tuesday, Swanson said that Genesee Township police notified the sheriff's office.

"We don't believe that she is in danger of being harmed perhaps more than what she already is," Swanson said. "We know there was no force getting into the vehicle. But because she is 15 and cannot legally consent, we don't know what's happening.

"She is in danger. I believe that, until proven otherwise."

Swanson said that there is no family relation but that there has been contact between the two in the past, through the teen's birth mother who does not have custody of her.

"Robert Tramble has a criminal history dating back to 1988 of robbery unarmed, homicide second degree, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of ammunition, resisting and obstruction," Swanson said. "This is all 2016, 1998, all the way up to 2019."

The sheriff said that it was discovered that the teen had two cell phones, one a burner and one for personal, everyday use.

The vehicle she was last seen in, is a 2011 black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with the license plate ERJ7510. It has aftermarket rims and tires and either a right or a left taillight out.

"Horton if you are listening, we want to give you a place to come that is safe and make sure your story is heard," Swanson said. "Once she is in our custody and safe and we have done our assessment, we have already reached out to Voice of Children and do a forensic interview, to debrief what's happened the past three days.

"We also want Tramble to do the right thing. When you are in custody and you have a 15-year-old with you, and it's a missing, runaway or kidnap, we don't know that. But we are treating it as such, that is why we need you to come forward. He's not on parole, he's not on probation. He does have a criminal history, but we need to put these pieces together,"

Anyone who may have seen Horton or Tramble, is asked to call 911.