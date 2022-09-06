GLWA: Transmission main fully closed after break; normal operations expected to resume Sept. 21

article

A transmission main is fully closed as of Monday after a large water main break in Southeast Michigan.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility has begun producing the 81 million gallons of water needed to fill the 26-mile main. Once it is filled, the Authority will work with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to implement a flushing and disinfection plan.

Normal main operations are expected to resume Sept. 21.

The main broke in mid-August. Repairs have taken so long because the break was worse than initially thought, and it required more pipe to be ordered.