Go inside: Historic Dearborn Inn reopens after first renovations in 30 years

The historic Dearborn Inn has been given new life after a two-year restoration project.

The inn was built by Henry Ford almost a century ago has undergone its most top-to-bottom extensive renovation in nearly 30 years.

Designed by architect Albert Khan, it was built in the Georgian style in 1931. The hotel has welcomed dignitaries like Walt Disney, Orville Wright, Norman Rockwell and now, a new generation.

As one of the nation's first airport hotels, the Dearborn Inn has stood as a symbol of elegance.

"When it opened it was a gem of a hotel, it was considered one of the best in America," said Ted Ryan of the Ford Motor Company.

Ford, who was also in the airplane business, was inspired by the grand hotels he saw abroad.

"Henry Ford had traveled through New England and seen some beautiful properties, and he decided that he wanted to build a beautiful property in Dearborn for everyone who was coming to visit Ford Motor Company."

But time had taken its toll. The hotel hadn’t seen a major renovation in decades and Ford Motor Company knew it was time for a facelift.

"It was time, it hadn’t been renovated thoroughly in almost 30 years," said Jennifer Kolstad, Ford global head of design and brand. "Hotel properties need a refresh, and this one certainly did."

The overhaul was extensive — everything from the mechanical system to the windows, doors, and roof were replaced. Every inch of the interior was touched, yet designers made sure to maintain the hotel’s historic charm.

"The trick is balancing the beautiful historic elements of the property with the new things," she said. "So we've really tried to tell a story that is about reflecting on our aviation heritage while also looking forward."

The Dearborn Inn still has hallmark design features, like the stone hearth lobby fireplace, black and white checkerboard floor and a gold clock remain, with the intricate trim and case work carefully restored.

"They kept the best of what existed but we brought it up to the 21st century," said Ryan.

Guests will also experience modern amenities with farm-to-table cuisine and a new cocktail bar, Four Vagabonds, open for business.

"Henry Ford and his compatriots would camp through Florida or through the California coast," Ryan said. "So the Four Vagabonds Bar is an homage to that."

Clara’s Table is the restaurant. Henry and Clara Ford loved the farm-to-table model and healthy eating, so diners will experience it as well.

