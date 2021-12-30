Google Year in Search: The top 10 most searched people in 2021

article

Google's top searches in the United States in 2021 show a mix of interest in heavily publicized defendants on trial, sports players, and entertainers.

Here are the top 10 most looked up people in the US on Google's 2021 Year in Search:

1. Kyle Rittenhouse

Searches about Kyle Rittenhouse spiked in November after the 18-year-old was found not guilty on all charges connected to a fatal shooting at a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020.

Rittenhouse, 18, was facing charges after he shot several people at the protest. Two men were killed. Protesters convened on the city after a police officer shot and killed Jacob Black.

Rittenhouse argued that he feared for his life, causing him to shoot three men.

2. Tiger Woods

Golfer Tiger Woods ended up in the news after he was in a horrific car crash in February.

Woods required several surgeries after the crash, but was able to recover.

He again picked up a bit of search in December when he played in the 2021 PNC Championship.

3. Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin garnered plenty of attention on the internet after crew member was killed on the set of "Rust" by a prop gun Baldwin was handling.

The October shooting happened after a crew member allegedly handed Baldwin a loaded .45 revolver during rehearsal and told it was a "cold," or safe, weapon.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

4. Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival turned deadly and led to plenty of searches for the rapper's name.

Reports said that the crowd at the November fest surged forward, injuring hundreds and leaving 10 dead. The deaths were ruled accidental, but the investigation continues.

5. Simone Biles

Gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the finals of the individual all-around competition at the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021, leading to searches for her.

Biles cited mental health concerns. These mental health concerns also led her to withdraw from several other events. They also opened a door for more conversations around mental health in sports.

6. Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spiked twice this year – once when found guilty in the death of George Floyd in April and again when he was sentenced to prison in June.

Chauvin was charged in connection with the May 2020 death of Floyd after he put his knee on the man's neck.

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree murder - unintentional; third-degree murder - 'depraved mind'; and second-degree manslaughter - culpable negligence.

He was sentenced to 22 ½ years.

7. Morgan Wallen

Country singer Morgan Wallen's use of the N-word led to plenty of searches this year.

A video that surfaced in February showed a reportedly drunk Wallen using the racial slur. After, radio stations pulled his music and Wallen posted a video apologizing. He then stepped away from the spotlight.

The controversy didn't stop his album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," from being the bestselling record of 2021, though.

8. Henry Rugs III

A fatal DUI crash prompted searches for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs is accused of being drunk in November when he crashed his Corvette while speeding, killing a woman.

He was removed from the football team after the crash, and the case is ongoing.

9. Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson has been garnering lots of attention since the fall, thanks to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The romance led to numerous searches for both celebrities, as well as articles about Davidson's dating history.

10. Shailene Woodley

Searches for actress Shailene Woodley jumped in February after her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was revealed.

Woodley said the couple was engaged for months before they publicly announced it.

